1 killed, 1 injured in morning crash in Lexington County

One person was killed and another injured in a head-on crash that snarled traffic on a U.S. highway in Lexington County on Wednesday morning.
Details were limited, but the crash involved two cars, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol. One driver was killed and another was transported with serious injuries.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on U.S. 1, which also is known as Augusta Road, near Golden Jubilee Road, according to the Highway Patrol.
Troopers are still trying to determine how the crash happened and who is at fault, Jones said.
The Lexington County Coroner's Office will identify the victim after the next of kin is notified.
This was the sixth traffic fatality in Lexington County since Thursday.
