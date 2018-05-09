Highs in the Columbia area will reach the low to mid 90s on Sunday, May 13, 2018, according to the National Weather Service.
If it feels hotter than it should for Columbia in May, you're right. Here's why

By Teddy Kulmala

May 09, 2018 12:49 PM

A round of warm air from the tropics will send high temperatures into the 90s for much of the Midlands this weekend.

High temperatures for Columbia will climb from 90 degrees Thursday to 93 on Friday, according to Doug Anderson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Columbia. Temperatures will continue rising to 94 degrees on Saturday and 95 on Sunday.

The heat index is not expected to be more than a degree or two higher, thanks to lower dew points, Anderson said.

The average high for the Columbia area in May is about 84 degrees, Anderson said. The record highs for Friday, Saturday and Sunday range from 96 to 97 degrees.

"It's going to be unseasonably warm, that's for sure," Anderson said. "We're not looking at record breaking (highs) or having to issue any advisories."

Except for a slight chance of rain in the northern Midlands and PeeDee areas on Thursday, Anderson said forecasters are not expecting any significant rain chances through the start of the work week.

