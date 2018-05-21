Everything you need to know about swimming at Columbia's public pools this summer

The capital city opens its two outdoor public pools for the summer season on Saturday, May 26. New this year: Both pools will have a free swim day all summer.
Inaugural and holiday hours
Visitors will be able to jump in at 10 a.m. Saturday at Maxcy Gregg Pool, near the University of South Carolina campus, as well as at Greenview Pool, which is nestled in the Greenview neighborhood off Farrow Road.
Both pools will close at 7 p.m. that Saturday – an hour later than regular hours — and both will reopen from 2 to 6 p.m. on the initial Sunday and each Sunday through the swimming season.
Pools will also operate on holiday hours — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — on Independence Day (Wednesday, July 4) and Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 3).
Regular hours
Maxcy Gregg’s hours are 1 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 2-6 p.m. on Sundays. The pool is closed Friday mornings for cleaning but opens 1-6 p.m. for free swim day.
Greenview’s hours are 1-5:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 2-6 p.m. on Sundays. The pool is closed Monday mornings for cleaning, and free swim day is 1-6 p.m. Mondays.
Pay to swim
Fees to use the pools will apply from the initial weekend throughout the swimming season. They are $3 for ages 12 and younger or $4 for ages 13 and older. Season tickets are available for $80 for ages 12 and younger or $120 for ages 13 and older.
Swim lessons, offered through August, are $35 per session.
To accommodate all guests, visitors must observe a two-hour time limit in the pool and play areas when maximum capacity is reached. Guests will receive a color-coded wristband before entering the pool area to determine when they should rotate out.
Spray pools and splash pads
Spray pools at Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Ave., and Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road, are open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. They are closed Sundays.
Spray pools at the following parks are open 10 a.m. to noon and 4-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. They are closed Saturdays and Sundays.
▪ Edisto Discovery Park, 1914 Wiley St.
▪ Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat St.
▪ Hampton Park, 117 Brandon Ave.
▪ Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road.
▪ Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Road.
▪ Sims Park, 3500 Duncan St.
▪ St. Anna's Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Ave.
Spray pools at Mays Park, 4100 Trenholm Road, and Pacific Park, 200 Wayne St., are available upon request. Residents should call the Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays to request the spray pools for a weekday or weekend event.
The splash pad at Drew Park, 2101 Walker Solomon Way, will operate noon to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. It is closed Sundays.
The spray pad at Roy Lynch Park, 900 Abbeville St., is user-operated and available during the park's operating hours, sunrise to sunset.
