Drunk driver crashes into Lexington County business, officials say

Investigators were called to South Lake Drive in Lexington County after a car crashed into a dog grooming business, Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill said.
Lexington police, sheriff's deputies and S.C. Highway Patrol troopers responded to the accident at about 5 a.m. Friday morning, Cahill said.
The driver of the car ran off the road and hit the building, S.C. Highway Patrols Lance Cpl. David Jones said.
One man in the car was trapped and got minor injuries during the crash, Cahill said.
Once the man is released from an area hospital, he will be charged with a DUI, Jones said.
Comments