Like the sun? Get all you can today — the Midlands will be wet through the weekend

A weather system sweeping across the South will bring cooler temperatures but also higher chances of rain to the Midlands this week.
Forecasters are predicting a 70 to 80 percent chance of rain for the Midlands area each day this week through Friday, according to Tenia Morrison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Columbia.
The rain is expected to continue into the weekend, Morrison said.
Temperatures will remain steady with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper to mid 60s, Morrison said.
A subtropical low-pressure system developing in the Gulf of Mexico is the cause for the wet weather.
"That should be lifting northward across the Deep South, so that's going to continue a moist, southerly flow across the southeastern states," Morrison said.
The chances of severe weather this week are low, Morrison said.
"If we get a heavy downpour, there could be some localized flooding," she said. "We're not looking for widespread flooding."
The lower temperatures will be a break from last weekend's spike. Temperatures at Columbia Metropolitan Airport on Sunday hit 98 degrees, breaking the previous May 13 record of 97 set in 2000, according to the National Weather Service.
