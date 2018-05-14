Crash causing lane closure, traffic backup on I-20

A crash with injuries has closed at least one lane of traffic on Interstate 20 ahead of the Monday afternoon commute.
The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 83, according to the Highway Patrol.
Details about the crash were limited, but one eastbound lane has been closed, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones, spokesman for the Highway Patrol.
S.C. Department of Transportation traffic cameras show congestion in the eastbound lanes near the crash scene.
