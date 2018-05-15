3 killed in head-on Midlands crash

Three people were killed in a head-on crash south of Richland County on Monday.
The crash happened on U.S. 176 in Calhoun County around 7:50 p.m., according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A 1997 Chevrolet Camaro traveling west on U.S. 176 went off the right side of the roadway, Collins said. The driver over-corrected and lost control, sending the Camar across the center line and into the oncoming lane, where it hit a 2005 Honda Civic.
Two people in the Honda were killed, and the driver of the Camaro was killed, Collins said.
The identities of the victims will be released by the Calhoun County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.
