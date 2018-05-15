Rabid raccoon has run-in with Lexington resident

One person may have rabies after a run in with a raccoon in Lexington, according to a S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control statement.
The person was exposed to the rabid raccoon, who was taken to DHEC's lab May 11 to be tested for the disease, according to the statement.
The raccoon was the second Lexington County animal to test positive for rabies this year, according to the statement.
It hasn't been confirmed whether or not that person contracted the disease, but DHEC warned residents to be cautious with wild animals.
"To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator," Director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention and Enforcement Division David Vaughan said.
DHEC also recommended keeping pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccines.
