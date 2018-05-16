Giraffe born at Columbia's Riverbanks Zoo dies in accident at Atlanta zoo

A giraffe born at Columbia's Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in 2010 died in an accident at an Atlanta zoo this week.
Zuberi, an 8-year-old male reticulated giraffe, died Monday in an accident at Zoo Atlanta, the zoo announced in a release Tuesday.
A portion of his neck became wedged in a small space in a metal railing, the release states. Animal care workers responded immediately, but Zuberi died a short time later.
The official cause of death will not be known until a necropsy, which is the animal equivalent of an autopsy, the zoo said.
Zuberi was born Feb. 13, 2010, at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, according to the release. He arrived at Zoo Atlanta in 2014 and was known for his role within the herd and for his training relationships with his care team.
He showed no signs of injury, illness or distress in the moments leading up to the incident, said Hayley Murphy, vice president of animal divisions for Zoo Atlanta.
“Zuberi was an important part of the giraffe herd and a special individual,” Murphy said. “We share the heartbreak of this event with the animal care professionals who knew him best and with our Veterinary Team, as well as our admiration for their outstanding commitment to Zuberi and to all the animals in our care.”
Comments