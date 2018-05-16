Lexington County husband and wife among 3 killed in head-on crash

A Lexington County husband and wife were among three people killed in a head-on crash in Calhoun County earlier this week.
Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth on Wednesday identified the victims as 67-year-old James Russell Counts and 48-year-old Tammy Elaine Counts, both of Pelion, and 21-year-old Danny Lee Hartless of St. Matthews.
James Counts was the driver and his wife a passenger in a Honda Civic that was traveling east on U.S. 176 around 7:50 p.m. Monday, troopers have said. Hartless was traveling west in his 1997 Chevrolet Camaro when the car went off the right side of the road.
Hartless over-corrected and lost control, sending his car across the center line and into the oncoming lane, where it hit the Civic, troopers said.
James Counts was wearing a seat belt, troopers said. Tammy Counts and Hartless were not wearing seat belts.
All three died from multiple blunt force injuries, Porth said.
