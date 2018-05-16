Boutique hotel to open in Harbison

A new Aloft hotel is coming to Harbison.
The owners of the Wingate hotel at 217 Lanneau Court, near the AMC theaters, have renovated the property into Marriott's model for its boutique label.
The 100-room hotel features new everything, from bathroom sinks to the hallway light fixtures.
"We took it down to the studs," said Anand Jobanputra ,whose father, Jayant, opened the Wingate more than 20 years ago.
But the most striking change in the property is the lobby. It will feature a full bar and amenities such as designer furniture, local art, a pool table and an 85-inch television.
"You'll spend more time in the lobby than you will in your room," Anand Jobanputra said..
There is also a new outdoor lounge area, a pool, an indoor-outdoor fireplace and a new fitness area.. The hotel, set to open June 1, also features three Tesla charging stations and a universal electric car charging station.
Jayant Jobanputra also owns the nearby Holiday Inn Express and the Hampton Inn in Lexington.
He said the Aloft label will attract a new category of customers to the property, particularly corporate travelers.
"It's going to be a totally different market," Jayant Jobanputra said.
It is the second Aloft hotel in the Columbia area. The first opened in February 2017 on Lady Street in the Vista.
The new Aloft, managed by Rohm Hotels of Atlanta, is the first boutique hotel in the Harbison area.
Jayant Jobanputra said he expects to draw guests who want to enjoy shopping in the area, which features Columbiana Centre, as well as those conducting business in downtown Columbia.
