Columbia Mormon center has its own response to award-winning musical

Going to see the Book of Mormon while the hit musical is on stage in Columbia? The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints "would like to share with you the most amazing book."
As the smash comedy, written by the creators of South Park, is showing at the Koger Center May 15 to May 20, the Mormon center only a block away has hung their own response to the musical.
"You've seen the play. Now read the book," a sign hanging on the front of the Assembly Street church center says.
The play, which features a pair of 19-year-old Mormon boys embarking on their year-long mission, has received similar responses from the church since its release in 2011.
"The production may attept to entertain audiences for an evening, but the Book of Mormon as a volume of scripture will change people's lives forever by bringing them closer to Christ," The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a statement in 2011 when the musical debuted.
There are five showings of the Book of Mormon left at the Koger Center. Tickets are still available.
