15 displaced and family dog dead after Lexington apartment fire

Lexington County firefighters battled a blaze late last night and early this morning at the Lakeland Apartments, according to a Lexington Police Department tweet.
All residents from the apartment complex on the 200 block of Old Chapin Road were evacuated from the burning building, according to the Tweet.
Firefighters and EMS arrived at the scene just before 12:30 a.m, Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill said. Emergency personnel saw fire coming from the roof of a building when they arrived.
In all, three units had "heavy fire damage" and three others had smoke and water damage, Cahill said. The damages are estimated at $330,000.
A total of 15 residents were displaced, he added. No one was injured, but a family dog died in the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
