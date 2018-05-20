Pedestrian hit, killed in Lexington County. Here's why charges aren't expected

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Lexington County on Saturday night.
The collision happened around 9:20 p.m. on Sharon Church Road, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol. That's off S.C. 6, west of Swansea.
A 1995 Ford Taurus traveling east on Sharon Church Road hit the pedestrian, who was unlawfully in the roadway, Collins said. The pedestrian was killed.
The identity will be released by the Lexington County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.
No charges are expected against the driver because the pedestrian was in the roadway unlawfully, Collins said.
