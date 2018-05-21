Driver ejected after hitting road sign and tree in fatal crash, SC troopers say

One person was killed after hitting a street sign and a tree Sunday night, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Jollystreet Road about two miles west of Pomaria, according to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the Highway Patrol.
A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Jollystreet Road when the truck went off the right side of the roadway, where it hit a road sign and a tree, Miller said. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and later died at Palmetto Health Richland hospital.
The identity will be released by the Newberry County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.
Comments