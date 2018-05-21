Clemson freshman slipped while hiking. She died going over 400-foot waterfall, SC coroner says

An 18-year-old woman who was hiking with friends Sunday slipped near a river and was swept away, over a waterfall.
Search crews were called and immediately looked for her, but they had no luck Sunday. On Monday, crews discovered the woman's body in a pool of water below the falls, foxcarolina.com reported.
Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis identified the woman as Anna McCall Mimms, a freshman at Clemson University, according to wyff4.com.
Mimms was with three friends walking next to Whitewater River in northern Oconee County when she slipped into the water and was swept over the falls, foxcarolina.com reported.
Her group was about 70 to 80 feet from the top of the falls, and wyff4.com estimated that Mimms fell more than 400 feet after going over the waterfall.
Search crews of 40 to 50 people looked for Mimms until 8:30 p.m. Sunday, despite thunderstorms and high river levels in the area with limited access, according to foxcarolina.com. Mimms' body was discovered just before 2 p.m. Monday.
Mimms would have celebrated her 19th birthday is next week, according to wyff4.com.
Mimms went to Seneca High School, where she was named Miss Sophomore in December 2014 and was the Miss Seneconian pageant winner as a senior.
A memorial vigil was held in Mimms' memory Monday in Seneca.
