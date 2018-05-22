Crash slowing traffic on I-26 near Harbison Boulevard

Traffic is moving slowly on Interstate 26 after a crash blocked all eastbound lanes near Harbison Boulevard.
Details about the crash were limited, but it happened on I-26 near the Exit 103 ramp, which is Harbison Boulevard, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the Highway Patrol.
The eastbound lanes were blocked, but traffic is moving again, Jones said. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area.
The crash involved a Uhaul truck that hit some trees, Jones said. All lanes of traffic on I-26 were blocked briefly while a medical helicopter landed.
There was no additional information on the number of people injured or the extent of injuries.
