Have a Richland Library card? Now you can stream 30,000 more movies for free

Love movies? Don't love paying for Netflix or Hulu?
Pull out your Richland Library card — or get one for free — and get ready to sign up for a new free streaming service that will bring more than 30,000 movies to your personal screen.
Richland Library is launching a new partnership with streaming service Kanopy on Friday.
Kanopy will allow library card-holders to access tens of thousands of movies on demand on their personal devices anytime, wherever they are.
Kanopy and its complement, Kanopy Kids, will join Richland Library's offering of Hoopla, another free service that offers a selection of 14,000 movies, in addition to TV shows, music, e-books and audiobooks for download.
Kanopy offers more than 30,000 movies including documentaries, feature films, rare and hard to find titles, classic films and other curated work from The Great Courses, Kino Lorber, Music Box Films, Samuel Goldwyn, The Orchard, PBS and thousands of independent filmmakers.
Available movie titles include Ken Burns' 10-episode PBS series "The Vietnam War," award-winning and 2017 Oscar-nominated documentary "I Am Not Your Negro" and, coming next month, John Travolta's "Saturday Night Fever."
Kanopy is offered by more than 200 library systems in major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Baltimore, Seattle and Austin.
Richland Library card-holders can start using Kanopy this Friday, with links available at www.richlandlibrary.com. You do not have to be physically in the library to use the service.
The library will continue to offer Hoopla's services, too.
