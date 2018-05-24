Once-embattled Richland Recreation Commission hires new director after lengthy search

The Richland County Recreation Commission has hired Lakita Watson as its new director.
Board members reviewed 75 candidates before unanimously choosing Watson on Thursday.
The Recreation Commission is rebounding from a couple of years of scandal during which its former executive director, James Brown III, was accused of nepotism and coercing females employees to have sex, investigated by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies and charged with criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office. Brown retired under pressure in October 2016.
Then-Gov. Nikki Haley removed two commissioners from the legislator-appointed, seven-member board in December 2016, and four others resigned.
Watson comes to Richland County from Suffolk County, Va. She is a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional with more than 20 years' experience in recreation program planning. She served as president of the Virginia Recreation and Parks Society in 2010 and is the chair-elect for the National Recreation and Parks Association's Leadership Development Network and the Ethnic Minority Society.
“Mrs. Watson will bring about a positive change to the image of Richland County and continue building partnerships with our county and state agencies," Recreation Commission Chairman Thomas Clark said in a news release.
Comments