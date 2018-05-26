These Midlands restaurants had the lowest health inspection ratings this month

From pink and black substances to encrusted meat slicers, some Midlands restaurants did not fare well on their health inspections this month.
The State took a look at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's inspection reports for food establishments across the Midlands. These restaurants received some of the lowest ratings in May.
- Saffron, Fairlane Drive in West Columbia
Saffron, a family-owned Indian restaurant, tied for the lowest health inspection rating for the month of May. The restaurant scored a 79 percent, or a B, during its May 15 inspection.
Employees at the restaurant couldn't properly wash their hands because there was no soap or way to dry hands by the sinks, according to the reports. Plates that were supposed to be clean still had food debris on them. Inspectors also said there was "grime and grease build up" on equipment throughout the kitchen.
Saffron was scheduled for a follow-up inspection, but that report has not been posted to the health department's website.
In past inspections, Saffron scored all A's.
- Pizzeria Opa, Broad River Road in Irmo
This Greek, Medierranean and Italian restaurant scored a 79 percent, a B, during a routine inspection on May 17, according to the health department. It tied Saffron for the lowest health inspection rating in May.
A meat slicer at the restaurant was encrusted with food debris, according to the report. Inspectors noticed employees handling raw chicken and then touching clean plates without first washing their hands. Employees also used their bare hands to prepare salad. Inspections also revealed a black and pink substance on the ice machine.
During a follow up inspection on May 24, Pizzeria Opa scored a 98 percent, only missing points for a foot protection manager certification.
In past inspections, Pizzeria Opa has scored a mix of A's and B's.
- San Jose Mexican Restaurant, East Columbia Avenue in Batesburg-Leesville
After an inspection on May 4, Mexican Restaurant San Jose received an 82 percent score from the health department.
Inspectors spotted employees touching raw food products and then touching finished food without washing their hands. They also handled tortillas and food heading to tables with their bare hands, according to the report. Food was also not properly cooled.
During a follow up inspection May 14, San Jose got a perfect score.
In past inspections, San Jose did receive a C in March this year. Otherwise, it scored a mix of A's and B's.
- Applebee's, Broad River Road in Columbia
The Applebees at 2344 Broad River Road was inspected on May 23 and received a score of 84 percent.
Food storage containers were "visibly soiled" and sticky, according to the inspection reports. Inpsectors said some equipment had food build-up on the inside. Additionally, they found water pooling on the floor in multiple places and a black build-up underneath the dish washer.
Though the health department has not yet posted the results of a follow up, that Applebee's has scored a mix of A's and B's in the past.
- Breakers Bar & Grill, Harden Street in Columbia
During a routine inspection May 3, Breakers in Five Points scored an 84 percent.
Inspectors found flies in the kitchen of the grill, according to the report. Floors were called sticky and greasy, and some of the equipment had an "accumulation of grease." Food debris were also spotted across counters and in the fryer. Inspectors also said milk wasn't stored at the proper temperature.
Breakers scored a 99 percent during a follow-up inspection May 9, only losing points for the condition of their walk-in cooler floor.
In the past, Breakers has scored only A's on health inspection reports.
