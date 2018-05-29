Pedestrian killed, 3 others injured in I-20 collision

A pedestrian was killed in a Sunday collision on Interstate 20 that sent three other people to the hospital, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The collision happened just after 10:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 5 in Aiken County, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the Highway Patrol.
A pedestrian walking east in one of the lanes of travel was hit by an eastbound Ford Focus, Southern said. The pedestrian, who was dressed in all dark clothing, was killed.
The identity will be released by the Aiken County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.
The driver of the Focus and two passengers, all of whom were wearing seat belts, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Southern said.
