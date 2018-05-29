After burglar beats up son, SC dad holds him at gunpoint until deputies arrive

An Elgin man held a burglar at gunpoint until deputies arrived after the intruder beat up his son, Kershaw County deputies say.
The family was awakened by their burglar alarm at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to find a strange man assaulting their 11-year-old son and fighting his 16-year-old friend, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
The father ran and got his gun, according to the statement. He used it to hold the man, who was later identified as 23-year-old Nathaniel Brady Roberts, until deputies arrived at the home.
Deputies said Roberts appeared to be drunk, according to the statement.
Roberts was charged with burglary and assault and battery, according to the statement. He was transported to Kershaw Health for injuries he sustained in the police car, and was later taken to the detention center.
Comments