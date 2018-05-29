I-20 East closed in Lexington after dump truck hits, damages bridge

Interstate 20 East is closed at mile marker 58 in Lexington after what officials described as an "illegal, oversized" dump truck hit part of the overpass Tuesday at U.S. Highway 1, authorities said.
Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 1, according to the SC Highway Patrol, while the Department of Transportation inspects the bridge. The interstate's eastbound on-ramp also is closed.
The incident could affect folks' afternoon commutes, particularly those who travel Highway 1, also known as Augusta Road. The interstate could be closed for up to two more hours, the DOT announced shortly before 4 p.m.
"US1 will be heavily impacted with traffic until I20 east is clear for travel," the Highway Patrol said in a tweet.
"Expect delays for the afternoon rush. US1 will be heavy for some time," the Lexington County Sheriff's Department added on Twitter.
S.C. DOT traffic cameras showed I-20 traffic backed up for five miles shortly after 3:30 p.m.
"An illegal, oversized vehicle struck the US 1 bridge over the I-20 eastbound lanes earlier this afternoon," the S.C. DOT said in a tweet posted just before 4 p.m. "SCDOT has inspectors on-site to analyze the damage to the bridge."
According to a Lexington County post on Twitter, the bed of a dump truck hit the bridge. Photos shared on social media showed the bed blocking both lanes of I-20 East shortly after 2 p.m.
That stretch of I-20 is under construction as the interstate is being expanded from two lanes to three each way.
Comments