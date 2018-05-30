Driver killed in SC crash involving fallen tree, overturned tractor-trailer

The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed when his truck hit a fallen tree in the road and then ran off the roadway, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 56 in Newberry County, about four miles west of Chappells, according to Trooper Joe Hovis of the Highway Patrol.
A 2015 International tractor-trailer was traveling east on U.S. 56 when the truck hit a fallen tree in the roadway, Hovis said. The rig went off the left side of the roadway, where it hit another tree and overturned.
The 26-year-old driver, who was from Tennessee and was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, Hovis said.
The identity will be released by the Newberry County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.
