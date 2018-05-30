A crash stopped eastbound traffic on I-20 for two hours Wednesday after a dump truck hit a bridge at the U.S. 1 exit.
Why a dump truck driver was charged after hitting I-20 bridge, stopping traffic

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

May 30, 2018 02:07 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

The driver of a dump truck that crashed into a bridge on Interstate 20 Tuesday, halting eastbound traffic for two hours, had raised the truck's bed but did not lower it, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The afternoon crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-20 at the U.S. 1 overpass, troopers have said.

The S.C. Department of Transportation said previously that "an illegal, oversized vehicle" struck the bridge.

There was nothing illegal about the truck, Lance Cpl. David Jones of the Highway Patrol said Wednesday. Rather, after the driver lifted the bed of the dump truck, he never lowered it back down, Jones said.

The collision ripped the bed off the truck.

Jones said the driver was written a ticket for driving over height.

