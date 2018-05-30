Your water and sewer bills are going up again, Columbia

Columbia water and sewer customers can expect to pay higher bills again in the next year — and likely for several years to come.

Water and sewer rates will rise for the second year in a row, jumping almost 10 percent for the fiscal year beginning July 1. That's an increase of more than $5 for the average city resident's monthly bill, from $54.94 to $60.30.

The city raised its water and sewer rates 4.75 percent last summer, adding an average of $2.50 each month to the bill for city residents.





The average city resident's monthly water and sewer bill has risen about $17 in the past decade. Private consultants have recommended continued rate increases for each coming year at least through 2022.

Columbia residents' water and sewer bills are still cheaper than residents' in Lexington, Greenville, Charleston, Rock Hill and Charlotte, among other nearby cities.

Columbia is in the midst of a $750 million water and sewer system improvement program, with upgrades being required by the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA has threatened the city with fines and a possible takeover of the system because polluted overflow from the city’s wastewater plant and sewage lines has periodically turned local rivers into smelly, unsightly waterways full of bacteria. The city is under a court order to pay for upgrades.

The higher bills are going toward projects such as new water meters, upgrades to water treatment facilities and improvements to hundreds of miles of sewer pipes. The city will spend $120 million on water and sewer projects in the coming year.

The city also is raising its storm water fee from $11.80 to $12.54 per month for the average home. This fee goes toward programs aimed at alleviating flooding across the city.

There is one rate that won't be going up next year if you live in Columbia: your property taxes.

After taxes rose about $8 per $100,000 home this fiscal year — the city's first property tax increase in a decade — the property tax rate will hold steady for the coming year.

The city will hold a public hearing on its $346 million proposed budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year next Tuesday, June 5, at 6 p.m. in City Council chambers. City Council will take an initial vote on the budget that night before giving it final approval June 19.