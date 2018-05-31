1 killed, 2 injured after car hits culvert and tree in Lexington County

A Gaston man was killed after the car in which he was a passenger hit a ditch and then a tree near Swansea on Wednesday, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office.
The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Saint Matthews Road near Swansea, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a release.
A vehicle traveling south on Saint Matthews exited the right side of the roadway, hitting a ditch and a tree, Fisher said. Arbie Dewayne "Wayne" Taylor, 48, of Gaston, was a passenger and was not wearing a seat belt.
Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, Fisher said. The driver and another passenger were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It was not immediately clear if the driver and other passenger were wearing seat belts.
The crash is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Comments