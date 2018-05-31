Flooding closes portion of West Columbia Riverwalk

Flooding from recent rainfall has closed a portion of the West Columbia Riverwalk, city officials said Thursday.
The portion of the riverwalk from the Gervais Street bridge to the Moffatt Street entrance is closed until further notice because of high water in the area, the city said in a release Thursday morning. The riverwalk will reopen there after the flood waters recede and the path is clear again.
Forecasters predicted some flooding in rivers after consecutive days of rainfall in the Midlands.
