Elmwood Avenue - Huger Street flyway to close. Here's why.

The southbound flyway connecting Elmwood Avenue with Huger Street will be closed on weekends for about three weeks beginning Friday for roadway repairs.
The one-lane flyway, which exits to the left from the westbound lane of Elmwood just before I-126, will be closed on weekends for road bed repairs and potholes, said Jim Craven, project manager.
"Its not a full-fledged bridge project; it's just deck repairs," he said. "Part-time stuff on the weekends."
The project is part of the $21 million resurfacing project that will track from Elmwood Avenue, the length of I-126, and I-26 to Broad River Broad past Columbiana Centre.
Construction will start on the Huger Street Bridge on Friday with a completion date of June 24.
On those weekends, westbound Elmwood traffic will detour to Assembly Street, and then down Laurel Street to Huger Street. There will be no impact on the exit from the northbound lanes of Huger to eastbound Elmwood.
The detour will be in place from 7 p.m. Friday and remain in place till 6 a.m. Mondays.
The travel lane will remain open during the week to minimize impacts to motorists, Craven said.
Motorists can use SCDOT's 511 Traveler system for updates to help make travel decisions.
The contract was awarded to Lane Construction of Columbia.
