1 pedestrian killed, 1 hurt after collision near I-26 in Lexington County

One pedestrian was killed and a second was injured when they were hit by a pickup while walking in the roadway early Sunday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The collision happened around 1:20 a.m. on Jamil Road near Rhett Road, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol. Jamil Road runs parallel to Interstate 26.
The two pedestrians, who were not wearing bright or reflective material, were walking in the roadway when a northbound Ford pickup hit them, Southern said.
One pedestrian was killed. The identity will be released by the Lexington County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.
The second pedestrian was taken to Palmetto Health Richland hospital with unknown injuries, Southern said.
Comments