4 killed in 24 hours in deadly weekend on Midlands roadways

A pedestrian who was killed after being hit by a pickup near Interstate 26 early Sunday was the latest fatality in what's been a deadly weekend on Midlands roadways.
As of Sunday morning, four people have been killed on Midlands roadways this weekend.
Just before 2 a.m. Saturday in Sumter County, a driver was killed after losing control of their Honda Civic on Bethel Church Road, troopers said. The car ran off the left side of the roadway, overturned and hit a utility pole. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed.
Around 7 p.m. Saturday in Orangeburg County, the driver of a southbound Honda Accord was killed when the car ran off the right side of Interstate 95 and hit a tree, trapping the driver in the car, according to troopers.
Four hours later, in Kershaw County, the driver of a Nissan Altima was killed after the car ran off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree, troopers said.
Then, around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in Lexington County, two pedestrians were hit while walking in a service road parallel to I-26, troopers said. One of the pedestrians died, and the second was taken to Palmetto Health Richland hospital.
The deadly weekend followed Thursday's multi-car crash on Interstate 20 in Lexington County that killed a 9-year-old boy.
