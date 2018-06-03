How an unoccupied car on a Sumter County roadside set off a deadly Sunday crash

One person was killed when a truck hit an abandoned car on the side of the road, sending the truck up an embankment and into some trees, according to troopers.
The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Sunday on St. Paul Church Road near Cains Mill Road in Sumter County, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A Ford F-250 was traveling west on St. Paul Church Road when the truck veered off to the right, sideswiping a Ford Crown Victoria that was disabled and unoccupied, Southern said. This caused the truck to run off the right side of the roadway and travel up an embankment, where it hit several trees and overturned.
The driver, who was trapped in the vehicle, was killed, Southern said. The identity will be released by the Sumter County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.
This was the sixth traffic fatality in three days on Midlands roadways.
