SC toddler drowns in family's pool

Authorities in Aiken County are investigating a toddler's drowning death in his family's pool.

The incident happened Friday at a home in the Wagener area of Aiken County, about 60 miles southwest of Columbia, according to media outlets.

A 2-year-old boy was found in the pool by family members around 4 p.m., according to the Aiken Standard.

The boy was taken by EMS to Aiken Regional Medical Centers, where he died just after 5 p.m., WRDW reported.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Additional details about the toddler's death were not available.

The coroner's office did not release the boy's identity. His death is under investigation by the coroner's office and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, according to WJBF.