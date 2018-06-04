Driver fatally ejected after hitting ditch, trees in Midlands crash

A driver was killed after hitting a ditch and some trees in Orangeburg County early Monday.
The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Old Cameron Road near S.C. 33, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A Nissan Maxima was traveling east on Old Cameron when the car went off the right side of the roadway, where it hit a ditch and several trees, Southern said. The car overturned, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver's identity will be released by the Orangeburg County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.
This was the seventh fatal crash in the Midlands in less than four days.
