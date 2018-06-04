Driver killed, 4 children injured in head-on SC crash

One person was killed and several others — including four children — were hospitalized Sunday after a head-on crash in the Upstate, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 12:40 p.m. on Union Highway in Cherokee County, about a mile south of Gaffney, according to Trooper Joe Hovis of the Highway Patrol.
A Saturn traveling south on Union Highway crossed the center line, crashing head-on into a northbound Honda, Hovis said. The driver of the Saturn, a 27-year-old woman, was entrapped and later died.
Two children were inside the Saturn, Hovis said. A 9-year-old was injured and taken by EMS to a hospital. A 2-year-old was airlifted to a hospital.
The 30-year-old driver of the Honda and a 1-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital by EMS, Hovis said. A 29-year-old passenger and a 3-year-old both were airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
The conditions of the injured were unknown.
