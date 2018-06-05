Shaw airman identified as driver killed after hitting disabled car

The driver who was killed Sunday after hitting a disabled vehicle on a Sumter County roadside was an airman at Shaw Air Force Base, officials said Tuesday.
Senior Airman Trevor Moheit was identified Tuesday as the driver who was killed in a Sunday morning crash in Sumter County.
Moheit, 24, was traveling west on St. Paul Church Road around 7:15 a.m. when his Ford F-250 veered off to the right, sideswiping a disabled Ford Crown Victoria. The collision sent Moheit's truck off the roadway and up an embankment, where it hit several trees and overturned, troopers have said.
Moheit was an aircraft structural maintenance apprentice for the Air Force and had recently been promoted, officials said in a release. He had served since November 2014.
"Trevor's sudden passing is a tragedy," said Lt. Col. Casey Crabill, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron commander. "He was an outstanding maintainer who rose to every challenge presented to him and could always be counted on to lift others. Trevor was passionate about his service and very proud of his recent promotion. As a treasured member of this team, our hearts are heavy with his loss. Our prayers go out to his family and all those grieving alongside us."
Comments