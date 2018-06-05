Riverbanks Zoo shares first photos of newborn gorilla

A day after the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden received its newest resident, the zoo posted photos of their newborn western lowland gorilla.
The baby, who was born Monday at 8:10 a.m., and it's mother Kazi were doing well as of Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Zoo.
"We are excited to share a few first images of Riverbanks' newest zoo baby," the post read.
The baby joins the four gorilla troop, which includes it's parents Kazi, 12, and Cenzoo, 22. The zoo's Gorilla Base Camp will be closed to guests while the family troop bonds over the newborn.
