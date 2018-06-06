She was one of this school's first students. As a teacher, she'll watch it close

In 1968, Kristi Hall was a nervous 7-year-old in a fresh, clean dress taking her first tentative steps into a brand new school.
She had attended a private kindergarten, then first grade at Brookland-Cayce Grammar School No. 1 on Hook Avenue in West Columbia. When the new Pineview Elementary opened across town on Leaphart Road, she transferred there for second grade.
"I remember being nervous going into a new place," Hall said. "Will I make new friends? Will the teachers like me? All those things that kids worry about."
Hall attended Pineview through the fifth grade before moving to Fulmer Middle School then Brookland-Cayce High School. She went on to earn an early childhood education from the University of South Carolina, and in 1983, Hall returned to Pineview as a student teacher.
She spent the next 35 years at Pineview, 20 of those years teaching kindergarten.
On Tuesday, however, Hall sat in an empty classroom, surrounded by a hundred or so boxes packed with puzzles, books, counters, wooden blocks and other teaching tools. They were marked Riverbank, Room 107.
Pineview is closing this week after a half decade of service. And Hall is retiring.
"It's sad," she said, fighting back tears. "But I'm ready."
Brookland-Cayce 1 is also closing, and the students from both schools are transferring to the new Riverbank Elementary School that will open this fall.
BC 1 is 65 years old and has 450 students, Pineview Principal David Sims said. And Pineview is 50 years old with 650 students.
Each school has five portable classrooms and inadequate cafeteria/assembly halls, he said.
"At Riverbank, everybody will be inside the building," Sims said.
The new school, built to hold 1,200 students, will have technology such as smart TVs that interact with the children's school-issued iPads. And everything will be new from the furniture to the floors.
Although Hall won't be making the transition to the new school, she has left her mark. Hall will begin her second career as an interior designer and florist. So Sims asked her to help pick the colors, flooring and other adornments for the new school.
"She did it for free," he said.
Hall laughs when asked about it. "That way they won't forget me."
Hall said her love of children guided her into teaching. And she especially loves the little ones.
"I call them my sweet peas," she said. "And once you’ve been in my room, you’re always my sweet pea. I don’t care how old you are."
Hall was an institution at Pineview, Sims said.
"She's taught the children of children she went to school with here," the principal said. "She has just been a blessing. The community here loves their school and they love Miss Hall."
Counselor Mary Koon said, "It's the end of an era."
Hall and her husband, Harris, moved to Ballentine after her first year of teaching. She endures the brutal commute up and down I-26 past Columbiana Centre mall each day, despite opportunities to teach near home.
"I pass a lot of elementary schools that would make my life much easier if I taught closer to home," Hall said. "But this is the only place I ever wanted to teach."
The new school on Cougar Drive off Sunset Boulevard is named Riverbank because it is near the Saluda River and Riverbanks Zoo. Parents voted by a 76 to 24 percent margin to choose the name Riverbank for the Lexington 2 school over Brookland.
The school’s mascot is the Sea Turtle (a slight winner over Rapids), and its colors are teal and white.
While Hall called the new school "big and beautiful," she hopes that the community-centered atmosphere of the much smaller Pineview survives.
"I'm confident that this faculty will take that with them," she said. "It will be nice to have new stuff and a pretty building to learn in. But I hope it stays intimate and personal, because that is what Pineview has always been."
