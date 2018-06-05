Lexington boy, 9, remembered for 'the wonderful smile that never left his face'

Kade Crocker, 9, made friends with everyone he met, and his laugh touched anyone near him.
That's according to an obituary released Tuesday, five days after the Lexington boy was killed in an accident on Interstate 20 in Lexington County. A funeral mass for the Rocky Creek Elementary School student will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lexington. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Caughman Harman Funeral Home in Lexington.
The obituary says Kade will be remembered, in part, for "the wonderful smile that never left his face." That smile is present on several photos on his mother's Facebook page, along with messages such as "My pride and joy" or "Love my sweet Kade."
Crocker died when the SUV he was riding in hit a vehicle that was stopped on the interstate. Authorities say the boy was properly restrained when the incident occurred.
In another photo on the Facebook page of his mother — Leah Murphree-Crocker — Kade is crouched in his shin guards and cleats and ready for a soccer ball to come his way. "Hustling" is written on the photo.
Kade played soccer and basketball, a sport in which he might have been the smallest kid on the court but he had the biggest heart, according to his obituary.
The only time he appeared unhappy was if he was taken out of a game. Still, his determination to make others around him feel special and for no one to feel left out was Kade’s greatest attribute.
Kade lit up when he was outside. He loved bikes, BMX, ATVs, big trucks, swimming and everything camouflage, according to the obituary.
To Kim Lockwood Szabo, a decadelong friend of the boy’s mother, Kade was “unbelievably amazing,” a quality that came from his mother.
“He was who he was because of Leah,” Szabo said. “Her heart is bigger than anything measurable.”
The tragedy resonates through many in Lexington, even those who only briefly encountered Kade.
“This has affected us all tremendously,” said Maria Coller, parish secretary of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. “We’re all brokenhearted. ... We’re in deep prayer for the whole family.”
Deanna Regan and her husband said they witnessed the accident on Thursday afternoon. She remembers watching five to seven men and one woman working together to help the boy.
"That is humanity at its finest. People from all different walks of life working together for a little boy none of us knew and unfortunately never will.”
Regan says she was changed by what she saw.
“We hugged our kids so tight when we got home,” she said.
Scott Kramer of Corpus Christi Church said Kade’s positive effect flowed through his family, including grandfather Jack Crocker, a deacon at Corpus Christi. In his homilies to parishioners, Jack Crocker would sometimes refer to Kade.
So even those who might not have known Kade could learn about his smile.
