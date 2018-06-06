For moving millennials, Columbia is the Seattle of the South, according to this study

When making comparisons between Columbia and Seattle, it's hard to find a lot the cities have in common.
But, according to a study by financial website SmartAsset, both cities were huge attractors of millennials last year.
Using Census data, SmartAsset determined Columbia gained the second most millennials in 2017, coming in second only to the popular Washington city.
Last year, Columbia's millennial population grew by about 6,900 residents, according to the study. A total of about 8,000 millennials moved into the city, while only 3,700 left.
Many of the Soda City implants came from out of town, according to the study.
Overall, South Carolina wasn't a terribly popular destination for millennials, not cracking the top 10 states. North Carolina ranked 7th, with a net growth of 9,647 millennials.
Here's the rankings for the top cities millennials moved to in 2017:
- Seattle
- Columbia
- Sacramento
- Minneapolis
- Jacksonville, Fla.
- Newport News, Va.
- San Jose, Calif.
- Denver, Colo.
- Norfolk, Va.
- Virginia Beach, Va.
