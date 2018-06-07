Irmo mayor shares anti-Muslim Facebook posts — and he's not backing down

Irmo Mayor Hardy King is defending posts he shared on Facebook that equate Muslims with terrorists and blame illegal immigrants for siphoning government resources.
King has shared several controversial posts on his personal Facebook page in recent weeks, which were the subject of a story published Tuesday by The Daily Beast, a New York-based news and opinion website.
One post that King shared on May 26 is a picture of the American flag overlaid with, "Liberals are saying the American flag is offensive to Muslims. Share if you don't give a damn." King shared the same photo on May 14.
The Daily Beast described another post on King's Facebook page, a screen shot of which was included in the story, that lists more than two-dozen bombings and shootings around the world and says a Muslim was responsible for each incident. That post appears to have since been deleted.
King on April 6 shared a post with the headline "Facts!" that included statements like, "43% of all FOOD stamps are Given to Illegals," "95% of Warrants issued for Murder in Los Angeles are for Illegals," "39% of All California Students are Illegals" and "U.S. Taxpayers are Footing the Bill for ALL."
Irmo has a population of about 12,100, of which about 3 percent are foreign-born, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
King served on Irmo Town Council since 2005 and was elected mayor in 2011, according to the town's website. His Facebook page says he is the owner of King's Furniture Revival on Ashbourne Road in Irmo.
In addition to the posts directed toward Muslims and illegal immigrants, King has shared posts from other pages and links from websites that are apparent purveyors of fake news stories, including a story the mayor posted June 24, 2017, from a website called usarmy4life.com. The headline reads, "BREAKING: Barrels Removed from Clinton Property Contained Parts From 3 Missing Women."
Attempts by The State to reach King have been unsuccessful. King on Wednesday released the following statement to Columbia TV station WLTX:
“I am not a political [sic] correct individual, do not pretend to be, nor attempt to be and loose [sic] no sleep over it. The post I shared is about terrorist, the fact or truth that all these events were done by Muslims is the fact that should be understood and I assume is the reason for the original post and the reason for me sharing it. If it causes some terrorist grief I do not apologize, nor do I believe they give a rip. If it caused some liberal troll to go bonkers, so what. If they are offended join the club, I am offended as well, by many things in life, but I have one and must get back to it. All I can say is “Bless there empty hearts” . And If any Muslim here locally wants to meet with me, talk their faith and mine, I am ready willing and able. Invite me to your service and I will attend, This post in my mind nor heart has anything to do with the Muslim Faith.”
King told The Post and Courier that he doesn't understand how the memes he shared have been perceived as "racist" because Islam is a religion and, he said, the memes were factually accurate.
People have commented on King's Facebook page, which is public, and either condemned the posts or pressed him to back up the statements with facts.
"I don't mean this to be ugly, but I am genuinely curious as to whether you know a single liberal that is worried that the American flag is offensive to muslims or if you know a single muslim that is offended by the American flag," one man commented Wednesday on the American flag post. "There are dozens of muslims in your community, do you happen to know any of them?"
It's not the first time King's Facebook posts have drawn criticism. Neighbors demanded a public apology from the mayor in 2012 after an image was reportedly posted on his Facebook page that read: "Give a man a fish and he eats for a day. Give a man a welfare check, a free cell phone, food stamps, section 8 housing, a six-pack of beer, a crack pipe and some Air Jordan's and he'll vote Democrat for the rest of his life," WIS reported at the time. King denied posting or even liking the image.
Irmo Town Councilman Barry Walker called King's posts "disturbing."
"That's stuff you shouldn't be sharing as a leader," Walker told The State. "We have to be mayor and councilmen to all the people of Irmo; not just the white group or certain group."
King is up for re-election next year.
Comments