23 puppies found abandoned in ditch, West Columbia shelter says, calling for help

A Cayce animal shelter is asking for help after a good Samaritan rescued 23 young puppies from a ditch, according to Pets Inc. officials.
J.D. Kneece and Sara Elkins, of Sara's Grooming who contracts with Pets Inc., contacted the shelter after finding the dogs Monday on the side of the road, outreach coordinator Cassidy Olson said.
Temperatures were high, nearing 100 degrees, and the puppies were severely overheated and filthy from being in the ditch, Olson said. After Kneece and Elkins took the puppies to a neighbors house to get them in air conditioning, the contacted Pets Inc.
Tuesday, Pets Inc employees reached out to their foster families to see if anyone could take some of the puppies, which came from a litter of 2-week-olds and 4-week-olds, Olson said. It's hard placing young puppies because they have to be fed every few hours, she added.
Luckily, one family came to the shelter's aid, deciding to foster an entire litter.
"I can't believe she took all 14 home," Olson said.
The other 9 puppies, all four weeks old, found homes shortly after.
After a bath and some time in the air conditioning, all the puppies are completely healthy, Olson said.
Still, the shelter is struggling to find supplies for all of their animals with the added intake of 23 pups, and are asking for donations of puppy formula and food, potty pads and blankets, Olson said. Anyone interested in fostering dogs can email fosters.petsinc@yahoo.com
