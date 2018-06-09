Lexington Deputies are "actively patrolling" these roads this weekend

If you're in Lexington County and are thinking of drag racing (not encouraged) here's where Lexington County Sheriff's Department say their deputies will be "actively patrolling" this weekend.
- Berryhill Road
- Hilton Commons Court
- McLee Road
- Old Orangeburg Road
- Pleasant hill Lane
- Reed Avenue
- Roscoe Road
- Sandy Springs Lane
- YMCA Road
According to Lexington County spokesperson Capt. Adam Myrick deputies are out on these roads in particularly for a number of reason. Nearby Residents of the roadways have complained or expressed concern. These are also known "problem areas" he says. Plus, Lexington County Sheriff's Department is just being proactive.
Deputies are on the watch for "drivers who are violating the law and endangering the lives of others," Lexington County Sheriff's Department tweeted out.
