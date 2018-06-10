2 killed after motorcycle hits truck in Kershaw County

Two people were killed when a motorcycle crashed into the side of a truck in Kershaw County.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of S.C. 341 and Lockhart Road, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A Chevrolet pickup towing a trailer was traveling east on Lockhart and stopped at S.C. 341, Jones said. The truck was crossing S.C. 341 when a Honda motorcycle traveling north on the highway crashed into the side of the truck.
The driver of the motorcycle and a passenger both were ejected from the motorcycle, Jones said. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The identities will be released by the Kershaw County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.
There was no word Sunday on charges, or whether the two victims were wearing helmets.
The driver of the pickup was not injured, Jones said.
The collision remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
Kershaw County had three traffic deaths so far this year, as of Monday, compared to eight at the same time last year, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.
