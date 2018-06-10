Coroner IDs body found by kayakers in the Broad River

Officials identified the man whose body was found by kayakers in the Broad River on Saturday.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the man as 24-year-old Charlie Thomas Nguyen, of Duke Avenue in Columbia. Nguyen had been reported missing on May 30, Watts said.
Kayakers on Saturday spotted Nguyen's body around 4 p.m. at Riverhill Circle, which intersects with Broad River Road near the Broad River bridge and spans over the Columbia Canal and Broad River.
Nguyen was taken to Palmetto Health Richland hospital, where he was positively identified and an autopsy performed, Watts said. The autopsy revealed Nguyen's cause of death was "probable drowning."
Columbia police, the Columbia Fire Department and the Richland County Sheriff's Department were involved in the recovery operation.
Watts told WIS-TV on Saturday that Nguyen was one of two people who had been reported missing at the river since May 29. One of the individuals was reported missing to police while the second was an informal report about someone who went under the water and has not been seen since.
Comments