Separate crashes close lanes on I-20 during morning commute

By Teddy Kulmala

June 11, 2018 08:30 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Two separate crashes closed lanes on Interstate 20 and caused delays for commuters Monday morning.

A collision that happened at 7:35 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Exit 58, which goes to U.S. 1 and the airport, closed the left lane. S.C. Department of Transportation traffic maps show congestion reaching back almost to Longs Pond Road.

That collision was cleared by 8:45 a.m.

A second collision that happened nearby resulted in injuries, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

In Richland County, a crash that happened just after 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-20 at Exit 73 has closed the right lane, according to SCDOT. That crash resulted in injuries; however, the extent of injuries is unknown.

Check back for updates.

