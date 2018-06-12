'Lindsey Graham is a danger to the country,' Rand Paul says

Lindsey Graham is "a danger to the country" for suggesting lawmakers authorize use of military force against North Korea in case the two countries failed to reach an agreement during Monday's summit, Sen. Rand Paul said during a televised interview.
The Kentucky senator's comments against his fellow Republican lawmaker came on CNN's "The Situation Room," just hours before President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Singapore for Monday's historic summit.
"Lindsey Graham is a danger to the country for even proposing ideas like authorizing war with Korea," Paul told host Wolf Blitzer. "My goodness. That should be something that is seen as naive and seen as something that really serious people shouldn't even be discussing."
Sunday on ABC's "This Week," Graham implored his Democratic colleagues to "support my efforts to authorize the use of military force as a last resort to convince North Korea and China that things are doing to be different this time," prefacing the request with, "if diplomacy fails."
Responding to Paul's remarks in a statement to CNN, Graham said the Kentucky senator is "constantly AWOL" in matters of national security.
"There is no threat to America that Senator Paul will not retreat from," he told the network. "... If diplomacy fails, then the only option to stop the threat that North Korean presents to America and the world is the force of arms."
