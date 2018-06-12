SC man was on 'Glee,' 'Dancing With the Stars.' Now he's on 'America's Got Talent'

Six years after a South Carolina man burst onto the national scene with his acoustic rendition of "Sexy and I Know It," he'll take his bluesy voice to NBC Tuesday night on "America's Got Talent."
Noah Guthrie has made a name for himself performing acoustic renditions of well-known songs, and he's scored performances on the "Today" show, "The Ellen Degeneres Show" and "Dancing With the Stars." Tonight, the Greer native will perform on the NBC competition show "America's Got Talent" — and a sneak preview released earlier Tuesday indicates his success will continue.
In a clip released by E! News and posted to Twitter by Guthrie, he is seen performing the Rihanna song "Love on the Brain" with positive reactions from the judges, including Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum.
"That's talent," host Tyra Banks says in the clip, standing offstage while Guthrie performs. "Talent, talent, talent."
Guthrie began posting videos of his acoustic covers to YouTube in high school. After his rendition of the LMFAO song "Sexy and I Know It" went viral in 2012 — today it has more than 26 million views — he was asked to audition for the Fox show "Glee." He appeared on the show's sixth and final season in 2015.
“Roderick is described as kind of the chubby underdog,” Guthrie said, describing his character to The Spartanburg Herald-Journal in 2015. “He is a senior who doesn't really have any friends. He's very into music and is a good singer, and he basically pours himself into it. He always has headphones on, and (music) is pretty much like his only friend."
In addition to his television performances, Guthrie has opened for a variety of artists including Ed Sheeran, Corey Smith, Sister Hazel and Selena Gomez, according to his website.
"America's Got Talent," now in its 13th season, airs at 8 p.m. on NBC.
