After fatal crash, Midlands teen's friends raise money for family. Here's how to help

Friends of a Lexington County teen who was killed in a car crash this week are selling T-shirts in his honor to benefit his grieving family.
Timothy Robert Langfitt Jr., 18, died when his Mitsubishi Eclipse crashed on Cedar Grove Road near Leesville around 10 p.m. Tuesday, troopers said.
Langfitt, known as TJ by many people, was a member of the Gilbert High School wrestling team. Now his teammates are selling "Wrestle 4 TJ" shirts online. The shirts can be purchased for one week at https://wrestle4tj.itemorder.com/sale. Short-sleeved shirts are being sold for $12, and long-sleeved for $15. Between $8 and $11 from each shirt sold will be donated to the Langfitt family, the team said in a post on Twitter.
Langfitt graduated with honors from Gilbert High just 11 days before his death. He had plans to attend the University of South Carolina in the fall.
Langfitt played football, soccer and wrestled at Gilbert High, where he also was a member of the National Beta Club and the JROTC, according to the Gilbert High School 2018 annual.
Pages in the yearbook offer a glimpse into his involvement in school activities. In one picture, a referee holds Langfitt's wrist in the air after a wrestling match. The caption says his favorite wrestling move was the "misdirection" move.
"One of my friends told me about wrestling, and I just fell in love with it," he said, according to the annual.
People who knew Langfitt recalled his outgoing, humorous personality. His senior quote in the yearbook came from Apple founder Steve Jobs: "If you want to make everyone happy, don't be a leader — sell ice cream."
Staff writer Teddy Kulmala contributed.
