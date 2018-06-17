2 ejected, 1 killed in early-morning Midlands crash

One person was killed and another injured in an early-morning crash Sunday in Orangeburg County.
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on S.C. 4 near Frank White Road, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol. That's in the Springfield area of Orangeburg County, about 40 miles southwest of Columbia.
A 2014 Dodge Charger exited the right side of the road and overturned, Collins said. Two people were in the car, and neither was wearing a seat belt.
Both were ejected, Collins said.
The identity of the person killed will be released by the Orangeburg County Coroner's Office after the next of kin is notified.
